Jamtara(Jharkhand): A man allegedly strangulated his two children to death and later attempted suicide in Jharkhand's Jamtara on Thursday, the police said. The incident took place in the Karmatand police station area of the district. The accused has been identified as Manoranjan Marandi. The two children are in the age group of three and one-and-a-half-year-old.

Manoranjan took the children from his house to a river bank for a bath in Murga Bane village of the Karmatand police station area where he killed his children and then tried to take his own life by drowning in the river, but in vain, Station in-charge Nageshwar Saav said. According to the police, shepherds grazing their cattle on the banks of the river saw the bodies of the children and the man drowning in the river.

Also read: Mother kills child in Chandigarh

Immediately, the shepherds informed the villagers. On receiving the information, the villagers rushed to the spot and managed to rescue the accused. The villagers then informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The accused was then arrested by the police. "The reason behind his extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The investigation is underway," the police said.

Also read: Tragic: Six-year-old boy killed during scuffle between two families in Kerala's Thrissur; one held

Earlier, a woman was arrested for strangulating her five-month-old baby to death and posing the whole incident as a case of kidnapping. The woman had a quarrel with his husband as he suspected that the woman had an extramarital affair. Enraged by this, the woman killed her child.