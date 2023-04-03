Giridih(Jharkhand): In a shocking incident in Tarapur village, located in the Giridih district of Jharkhand, a man was arrested for allegedly beating his 12th wife to death using a stick. The accused has been identified as Ramchandra Turi, and the deceased was identified as Savitri Devi, who was 40 years old.

According to the police 40-year-old Savitri Devi was consuming alcohol with her husband when a heated exchange of words broke between the duo. Instantly Ramchandra took a stick and started beating his wife and that eventually led to her death.

After receiving information about the incident on Monday morning, the police reached the spot and arrested Ramchandra. The police also took the body into possession and sent it to Sadar Hospital Giridih for postmortem. According to police sources, Ramchandra had done 12 marriages so far, and all earlier wives left him due to his quarrelsome nature. Savitri was his 12th wife, and she had three sons and one daughter from her previous marriages.

The ward member of Tarapur village expressed his concern about Ramchandra's behaviour, saying that all his earlier wives left him due to his quarrelsome nature. Ramchandra did not have any children from his earlier wives, but Savitri had four children from her previous marriages. The police sources stated that the accused is being interrogated, and the investigation is underway.

This is not the first incident where a man has killed his wife due to dowry-related issues. In Bihar's Aurangabad, a man named Subelal Paswan killed his third wife and burnt her body after a series of arguments over dowry near Sheikhpura village. The police said that Paswan married the deceased four years ago, and since their marriage, he has been torturing her to bring more dowry.