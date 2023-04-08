KURMIS STIR CAUSES MASSIVE GRIDLOCK ON BAHRAGORA NATIONAL HIGHWAY IN JHARKHAND

Ranchi/Jamshedpur: The ongoing agitation granting ST status to the Kurmi/Kudmi caste disrupted road and rail traffic for the fifth straight day in Jharkhand leaving hundreds of truckers stranded along the Bahragora National Highway in the state. The agitation, which started in Kustor and Khemsuli of West Bengal, has now started to spill to other states.

The agitation by the protesting caste members, who blocked the road, caused a massive gridlock on Jharkhand's Bahragora NH from Chichda to the Barsaul police station area of Bahragora. Sources said that the gridlock was spread to 15 km along the Jharkhand-Bengal border. Hundreds of trucks from states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, Delhi, Odisha, UP, carrying essentials were stranded in the massive traffic jam.

Besides road traffic, rail service has also been disrupted due to the strike at Kustaur station of Adra division, Khemasuli station of Kharagpur division and Kotshila station of West Bengal. Till April 7, as many as 317 trains have been cancelled due to the stir. Jharkhand has the majority of Kurmis. People of the Kurmi caste are based in abundance in the border areas of West Bengal and Odisha adjoining Jharkhand.

The community has been demanding ST status for a long time now. The stir for the ST status for the caste was launched by the Kudmi Samaj and Tribal Kudmi Samaj of West Bengal. It is being supported by Jharkhand's Kudmi/Kurmi Vikas Morcha and Kurmi Sanskriti Vikas Samiti. The movement is also supported by the Kudmi Sena of Odisha.

Cultural programmes are also organised at night to maintain solidarity with protesters in the ongoing movement. Swapan Kumar Mahato, president of Kurmi Sanskriti Vikas Samiti, operating in Jharkhand, alleged that they are being “cheated for a long time”. “We are helpless even after having land. Our food habits and culture come from the tribal society. That's why we should get ST status,” he said.

Mahato, however, added that they are making sure that people do not suffer due to the agitation. “We will not let anyone die. Our volunteers are trying their best to provide water to drivers. But, it is surprising that no arrangement has been made by the district administration regarding water and food,” he added. Jamshedpur DC Vijaya Jadhav said that nobody had brought the matter to his notice.