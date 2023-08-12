JUICE TRADER HIS EMPLOYEE SHOT DEAD BY BIKE BORNE ASSAILANTS IN JHARKHAND CAPITAL RANCHI

Ranchi: In a shocking case of murder, a juice trader and his employee were shot dead by unidentified assailants near Science City area of Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand on Friday night, police said. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the assailants who are believed to be acquaintances of the victims. The victims have been identified as the fruit trader Mukesh Saav, a resident of Chatra and his staff Rohan Saheb.

A police official said that Mukesh and his employee Rohan were returning home after closing their shop at around 10:30 pm last night when two motorcycle borne assailants opened fire at them near Science City located in Bariatu police station limits of the capital. In this incident, Mukesh Kumar died on the spot while Rohan died during treatment at the hospital.

Police said that both Mukesh and Rohan were shot in the head leaving Mukesh dead on the spot. As soon as the information about the case was received, senior police officers including Ranchi SSP Kishore Kaushal, City SP Shubhanshu Jain, DSP Sadar reached the spot and took the injured Rohan to the hospital, but he also died during treatment.

A police official said that preliminary investigation has revealed that both the assailants are acquaintances of Mukesh. In the course of CCTV investigation, it has come to light that both the criminals had an argument with Mukesh and Rohan and then shot both of them. It is believed that the assailants were involved in a trade feud which culminated in the twin murders.

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the assailants who continue to remain at large. Mukesh, a resident of Chatra, owns a juice counter in Moharabadi ground of Ranchi. This juice counter is right in front of former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi's residence.