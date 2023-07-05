Seraikela (Jharkhand): A court in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Wednesday sentenced 10 people to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the Tabrez Ansari lynching case of June 2019.

Ansari, who was accused of stealing a motorcycle, was beaten up by a mob. A video showed that he was purportedly made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman' in the Saraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand. He later died. Additional District Judge-I Amit Shekhar convicted the 10 and acquitted two other accused persons due to lack of evidence on June 27. The court pronounced the quantum of punishment on Wednesday.

All convicted men, Bhim Singh Munda, Kamal Mahato, Madan Nayak, Atul Mahali, Sunamo Pradhan, Vikram Mandal, Chamu Nayak, Prem Chand Mahali and Mahesh Mahali were taken into custody soon after being convicted by the court. The main accused, Prakash Mandal alias Pappu Mandal, is already in judicial custody.

Earlier on June 27, the local court convicted the ten persons in connection with the Ansari lynching case and had said the quantum of punishment will be announced on July 5, public prosecutor Ashok Kumar Rai said. One of the accused, Kushal Mahali, had died during the course of trial, he said, adding two were acquitted for lack of evidence.

Tabrez was assaulted by a mob on suspicion of committing a theft in Kharsawan district of Jharkhand in June 2019. After four days, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. (With PTI Inputs)

