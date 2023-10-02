Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday inspected an astroturf stadium in Ranchi's Morandi ahead of the hockey tournament - Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 - scheduled to begin on October 27. He reviewed the arrangements at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astroturf stadium here and told officials that the state government's priority is to ensure international standards.

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is scheduled to be held in Ranchi from October 27 to November 5. Apart from India, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia and Thailand would participate in the championship, an official said. It is the priority of the state government to provide international-level facilities to the players and viewers at the Astroturf Stadium in Ranchi. Since it is an international standard Astroturf hockey stadium, its arrangements should also be of that quality," the chief minister told the officials.

They told the chief minister that the renovation work of the stadium is "still in progress". The CM directed them to ensure the cleaning and painting of the chairs in the stadium, and the repairing the LED screens installed inside and outside the field. He also asked them to make arrangements for exhibiting photos of sportspersons at identified places in the stadium and increasing the size of score display screens.