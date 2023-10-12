Ranchi: Parents of research scholar Vineeta Ghosh, who is pursuing higher studies in Israel, are anxious about their daughter's well-being. Vineeta hailing from Ranchi's Ratu Road locality in Jharkhand has been doing research work in stem cell technology at the Department of Life Sciences in Israel's Tel Aviv University.

A ray of hope has rekindled as the Ministry of External Affairs is all set to launch 'Operation Ajay' to bring back Indian citizens stranded in war-torn Israel, said Vineeta's father Professor Vishwajit Ghosh.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is monitoring the overall situation in war-torn Israel. Today we have heard that the Government of India is all set to start airlifting Indian citizens stranded in Israel. So, we are hopeful that my daughter will return to the aircraft that will be sent from India to bring back its citizens. We don't have any grievances to put forward before the Ministry of External Affairs or the government of India. I am pretty sure that my daughter will safely return to India."

Speaking further, Professor Ghosh said, "My daughter has been staying in a steel bunker. The telephone conversation I had with her hinted that she was frightened and wanted to return home as early as possible. Her Israeli colleagues were taking utmost care of her."