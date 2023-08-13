Bokaro (Jharkhand): A youth, accused of human trafficking, was thrashed by villagers on Sunday after a body of a minor girl was found in the Kurmeedi area of Jharkhand's Bokaro district.

A 17-year-old girl was missing for nine days. A police official said that her decomposed body was found in a pond. "After the body was recovered, the villagers beat up the accused Shravan Kumar, a resident of the same locality," the official added.

Also read: Suspected human trafficking: Kolkata police nab woman on charges of selling her daughter

Police said that upon receiving information, they reached the village and took the accused, who was in an unconscious condition, to a nearby hospital, where he was currently undergoing treatment.

Chas Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat and a senior police official also reached the spot and pacified the villagers. They assured the villagers that strict action would be taken against Shravan Kumar. Kumar is accused of killing the minor and selling her body parts.

Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat said that the villagers have accused Shravan that he was involved in human trafficking. "This is a heinous crime. We will take strict action against the accused after the completion of the post-mortem. The minor girl's body has been sent for post-mortem, after which it will be handed over to her kin," the official added.

Police said that following a complaint by the minor girl's parents, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code would be registered.

Also read: Odisha Shocker: Human sacrifice of 14-yr-old boy suspected; woman priest, 3 sons held