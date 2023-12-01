JHARKHAND UNION MINISTER ANNAPURNA DEVI IGNORES EXIT POLL RESULTS CLAIMS PARTY VICTORY IN FIVE STATES

Koderma (Jharkhand): Ignoring the exit polls results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Jharkhand's Koderma and Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi on Friday said along with Madhya Pradesh, BJP government will be formed in other states as well.

Elections were held in five states - Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. The exit polls suggested that it would be a neck-to-neck fight between the BJP and the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party will retain power in Chhattisgarh and topple the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in Telangana.

Speaking to the media after attending a program at Jhumri Tilaiya in Koderma, the BJP MP said that during the Assembly elections, she got a chance to go to some of the states for the election campaigns and people were seen expressing their support in favour of the saffron party.

Annapurna Devi has claimed that BJP will win these five states.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and Union Minister Arjun Munda said the JP Nadda-led party will perform better. "The assumptions are being expressed through the exit polls. Sometimes, (they are) wrong and sometimes (they are) right but we have faith in the people and BJP will perform better," added Munda.