Ranchi (Jharkhand): Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar forces were martyred in a late night encounter between the police and Naxalites in Chaibasa district of Jharkhand on Monday, a senior police official said.

In the encounter, involving the cops and Misir Besra's faction of the Naxalites, Sub Inspector Amit Tiwari and Havaldar Gautam Kumar were killed. According to the information received from the Chaibasa police, a team of Jharkhand Jaguar force was returning after conducting a search operation against the Naxalites. Meanwhile, the militants ambushed and fired explosives at the team. Inspector Amit Tiwari and Gautam Kumar received severe injuries in the firing. They succumbed to their injuries on the spot. When the police started retaliatory firing, the Naxalites fled taking advantage of the thick forest.

The martyred Sub Inspector Amit Tiwari, a graduate of the 2012 batch, who hailed from Palamu, was about to return to his home after he received the news of the birth of his child. However, Amit with other soldiers got engaged in an operation against the Naxalites and his life was cut short by the Naxalite attack. Havaldar Gautam Kumar, who found himself on the frontline, also met a heroic end. Notably, Gautam Kumar was given the position following his father's demise.

The Chaibasa continues to be a Naxal-dominated region. In a separate incident on August 11, 2023, security forces clashed with Naxalites in the Tonto police station area, uncovering a hidden bunker belonging to Naxalite Misir Besra, who is wanted by the police and has a reward of one crore on his head. The operation led to the death of Central Reserve Police Force(CRPF) constable Sushant Kumar Khuntia.

