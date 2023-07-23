Deoghar (Jharkhand): Three persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling 39 turtles near the gate of Deoghar airport under the Kunda police station limits on Saturday, July 22 evening, police said on Sunday.

Kunda police station in-charge Praveen Kumar told reporters here that they have also informed officials of the Deoghar Forest Department. He said the trio - Ruby Lal Murmu, Charan Murmu and Viraj Sal Hada - was selling turtles near the airport. "Upon receiving credible information, we apprehended the accused, who are residents of Behrakatta village of Devipur police station area. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this connection," he added.

According to Kumar, the cops along with the officials of the forest department will interrogate the accused. "We will ask them about the location from where they got so many turtles. The turtles have been handed over to the forest department. The turtles are freed," he added.

Why the demand for turtles is increased: People consider turtles to be very auspicious. According to the 'Vastu Shahstra', keeping a turtle or turtles in the house brings happiness, peace and wealth. Apart from it, turtle meat is also consumed in some places. Due to all these factors, the demand for turtles has increased in the market.

