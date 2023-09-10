JHARKHAND THREE BROTHERS DROWN IN KHANJO RIVER BODIES NOT FOUND

Bokaro: Three brothers, who had gone for a bath in Khanjo river of Bokaro, were washed away in the current and allegedly drowned, police said. A rescue operation is underway since Saturday evening but their bodies have not been recovered yet.

The incident took place near Jaina Basti under Jaridih police station area. On getting information about the incident, teams from Jaridih police station and Petarwar police station reached the spot and rescue operation was launched immediately. Police hired some local divers but failed to find the bodies till now. Also, the relatives of the youths reached the spot.

All three were residents of Teachers Colony in Jainam Mod. Akash Rai, Manish Rai and his cousin Nitesh Rai left in a car saying they were going for an outing. As they did not return home after a few hours, Akash's mother called him up inquiring about their whereabouts. Akash told her that they were taking bath in Khanjo river and would return soon.

When the three did not return till evening, the family became worried and started searching for them. When they reached the banks of the river at Jeena Basti, they found the car parked nearby. They searched the car and found that clothes and mobile phones of the trio were kept inside but there was no trace of the youths.

The family members immediately informed Jaridih police station. Teams from Jaridih and Petarwar police stations continued the search operation till late last night but could not find the bodies. Jaridih police station in-charge Lalan Ravidas said that the divers are having a tough time as the river's current is very strong due to the rains.