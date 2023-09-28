JHARKHAND SCHOOL FOOD POISONING ALL 107 OUT OF DANGER SAYS OFFICIAL

Pakur: The 107 children, who fell ill after alleged food poisoning due to a lizard in the food at a school in Pakur district of Jharkhand are out of danger, sources said on Thursday. The children were admitted to Pakuria Community Health Center and Rampurhat in West Bengal after they suffered alleged food poisoning at the hostel of a private school in Pakudiya block of the Pakur district on Wednesday night.

An official said that all the children are said to be out of danger. According to sources, the children present in the hostel of Sidho-Kanhu Murmu Memorial English School located in Pakudiya block were given dinner and during the meal, a lizard was found in the green vegetable in the plate of a child. The children started vomiting as soon as they saw the lizard.

Also read: 31 fall sick due to food poisoning in Khunti area of Jharkhand

The school management admitted 65 children out of 107 children to Rampurhat Sadar Hospital, while 42 children were admitted to the Community Health Center of Pakuria. Civil Surgeon Dr. Mantu Kumar Tekriwal, District Immunization Officer Dr. SK Jha, Headquarters DSP Vaidyanath Prasad, Pakudiya police station, Block BDO, CO and many other officers reached the Community Health Center and inquired with the school management about the condition of the school.