JHARKHAND SAGARIKA PANDA WINS MRS INDIA 2023 TITLE IN PEOPLES CHOICE CATEGORY

Seraikela: In a pride moment for Jharkhand, daughter of the soil Sagarika Panda has won the title of Mrs India 2023 in the People's Choice category. Sagarika Panda, a resident of Jamshedpur, is a business woman by profession while she has forayed into the glamour world, which is her passion. By winning the Mrs India 2023 title, Sagarika has brought laurels to the entire city and state along with her family by winning the title in the People's Choice category.

Miss, Mrs and Mr India 2023 competition organized by Zeel Entertainment and Blooming Icons Academy was organized in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh on 4th and 5th April. More than 52 participants from 15 states across the country took part in this beauty contest. Film star and Miss World 2001 Aditi Govitrikar, who was the celebratory guest in this competition, crowned Sagarika Panda and awarded her the title of People's Choice.

TV serial producer Pradeep Pali was also present as a jury on the occasion. Expressing happiness after winning the title, Sagarika Panda has given credit for the title to her husband Manoj Kar and family members. On returning to Jharkhand, Sagarika Panda was felicitated by a private organization in Seraikela. Sagarika Panda is a business woman and has already made her identity in business.

She runs a professional family salon and has employed several men and women. Sagarika Panda believed that it all depends on one's will power to achieve the dreams. “Every women has the power and skills inside, they just need to be brought out,” she said. Sagarika said that women have that enthusiasm and passion that they can achieve any dream if they want.