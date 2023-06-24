JHARKHAND POLICE CONSTABLE SHOT DEAD

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): A police constable was shot dead on Friday night in the jurisdiction of Bhurkunda police station in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, police said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Pankaj Kumar Das, who was working with the Hazaribagh district Force.

The incident occurred near Sayal 10 Number Mines of Bhurkunda police station, a police official said. "Das was returning home on his motor-bike, when some unidentified miscreants opened fire on him on a deserted road. The constable fell on the road and died on the spot. His body was lying in a pool of blood," the official added.

According to police, the accused shot Das in the head from a very close range. Police also said that Das had gotten married only a couple of months ago. "Upon receiving information, we reached the spot and took his dead body. The body has been kept in a mortuary. After post-mortem, the body will be handed over to his kin," they added.

Police further said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this regard. "We have launched a hunt to nab the accused. Reasons behind the crime are still not clear and we are thoroughly investigating the case," police added. A pall of gloom has descended upon the entire area where Das resided after the news of his killing spread.

