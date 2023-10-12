JHARKHAND MAOISTS TORCH 4 VEHICLES ISSUE PAMPHLET CLAIMING RESPONSIBILITY

Ranchi/Hazaribagh: Maoists on Thursday torched four vehicles involved in construction work of a railway track in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, police said. A pamphlet has been recovered from the spot wherein the Maoists have taken responsibility for the incident.

A private company was engaged in contruction of Kathautiya Tori Chandwa railway track. The incident took place near Shahpur Hesa Kundar village under Katkamsandi police station area this morning. Among the vehicles that have been set on fire included a payloader, two trucks and one pickup vehicle.

Hazaribagh headquarters DSP Rajeev told ETV Bharat that vehicles belonging to a private company involved in railway track construction were set ablaze by the Maoists. "Following the incident, a search operation has been launched in the entire area. We have also recovered a pamphlet from the spot. It is being investigated whether any criminal organisation has used the name of Maoists in this act. A thorough investigation is underway and action will be taken against the culprits soon," Rajeev said.

Locals suspected that denial of the levy might be a reason for the incident. The incident has triggered panic in the area, which is on the border of Chatra and Hazaribagh. It is being speculated that after setting the vehicles on fire, Maoists have fled to the neighbouring district and are currently taking shelter there.

Last month, four vehicles, including an SUV were torched and the employees of a private company were assaulted by the Maoists at a railway track construction site in Chandwa in Latehar near Ranchi border.