JHARKHAND IAS OFFICER SEEKS FRESH DATE FROM ED IN MONEY LAUNDERING PROBE

New DelhiRanchi After the ED asked Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan to appear before it by 4 pm on Friday for his questioning in a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged illegal land sale he sought a fresh date saying he is not in Ranchi now Ranjan s lawyer said he will return to the state capital on Saturday eveningThe 2011batch officer had initially been asked to appear before Enforcement Directorate ED officials on April 21 at the agency s office in Ranchi in connection with the probe Ranjan appealed for deferment of its summons beyond April 21 The ED however rejected his plea and asked him to ensure the deposition by 4 pm on FridayRanjan s lawyer Abhishek Krishna Gupta said Since he is out of town and would return on Saturday evening we have sought any other date next week and assured the ED that he will appear for questioning and extend full cooperation to the agency probing the case The officer was questioned briefly by the agency on April 13 when searches were carried out in this case at his premises and those of some others in Jharkhand Bihar and West BengalAn assistant registrar of assurances of the West Bengal government based in Kolkata has also been asked to depose on May 2 ED sources had said The agency had arrested a total of seven people including a Jharkhand government officer after these raids The action was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA and the agency is looking at more than a dozen land deals including one pertaining to defence land wherein a group including land mafia middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly connived in forging land deeds and documents from as early as 1932Land of the poor and the downtrodden were usurped as part of this fraud ED sources had said To launch its investigation under the PMLA the federal agency took cognisance of a police FIR of forgery of some personal identification documents registered by the civic authorities concerned The agency according to the sources has recovered a number of fake seals land deeds and registry documents during the searches This is the second case in which a Jharkhand cadre IAS officer has come under the scanner of the ED Last year the ED had raided and arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal in a money laundering case PTI