JHARKHAND HIGH COURT TO PRONOUNCE VERDICT ON DEFAMATION PLEA AGAINST RAHUL GANDHI TOMORROW

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court has reserved its verdict in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and is likely to pronounce the verdict on Wednesday. Gandhi is accused of making defamatory remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018. After the completion of the arguments from both the sides in the court of Justice Ambuj Nath on Tuesday, the court reserved the decision in this matter.

Both the parties have been directed to file summary of arguments by tomorrow. Rahul Gandhi is accused of making objectionable remarks against BJP leader Amit Shah at a Congress party meeting held in Chaibasa in 2018. The plea was filed against Rahul Gandhi by BJP leader Naveen Jha at a local court in Chaibasa.

The Chaibasa court had later issued a non-bailable warrant against Rahul Gandhi. However, Gandhi filed a petition against the warrant in the Jharkhand High Court.

What is the controversy? The case dates back to 2018, During a Congress program organized in Chaibasa that year, Rahul Gandhi while commenting on the then National President of BJP Amit Shah had said that a “murderer can become National President only in BJP and not in Congress” while referring to Shah's alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Objecting to the remarks made by Rahul Gandhi against Amit Shah, BJP leader Naveen Jha had filed a defamation case by filing a petition in the lower court. Appearing on behalf of the applicant Naveen Jha, senior advocate Anil Kumar Sinha said that the kind of words used by Rahul Gandhi during the Congress program was “not appropriate from anywhere”, for which the defamation suit was filed.

On Wednesday, on the order of the court, a written summary of the arguments will be handed over from both the sides in the court.