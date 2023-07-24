Pakur (Jharkhand): In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by a group of 10to 12 unidentified people in Jharkhand’s Pakur district late Sunday night. The incident happened when the woman along with his boyfriend went to Amdapada on Sunday night. On the basis of a complaint police registered an FIR and started an investigation.

The SDPO in the presence of women police officers obtained information from the victim. SDPO Ajit Kumar Vimal said, "An FIR has been filed in this regard. The victim told police that she was gang-raped by 10-12 unidentified persons. Following the registration of an FIR, police have launched an investigation. The victim has been sent to the hospital for medical examination. We are probing the case from all angles."

According to the police there are certain confusions in the version of the woman because she has not only refused to identify the criminals but has also denied to reveal the name of her boyfriend. “The situation is complicated because she is refusing to cooperate with the police. We are trying all possible methods to nab the culprits,” a senior police officer said.

According to sources within the police department, the 28-year-old woman hailed from Maheshpur block in the district. She had journeyed to Amdapada with her boyfriend, intending to spend some time together. Tragically, as the couple was moving around the area on that fateful Sunday night, they were ambushed by a group of unknown assailants. These criminals allegedly took hold of the girl forcefully and dragged her to a desolate location, where they raped her, leaving her traumatized and devastated.

However, the victim managed to find her way to the Amdapada police station. There, she mustered the courage to narrate her harrowing experience to the officers, who were deeply moved by her plight. Upon receiving the distressing information, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Vimal promptly rushed to the Amdapada police station, accompanied by women police officers, to ensure immediate assistance and support for the victim.

The entire community, as well as various women's rights organizations, have expressed outrage over this appalling crime and demanded swift justice for the survivor. The police, recognizing the gravity of the situation, have vowed to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the culprits. They are currently conducting extensive investigations, including combing through CCTV footage, gathering forensic evidence, and interviewing potential witnesses in the area.

Authorities have also assured the public that they will do their utmost to protect the survivor's identity and respect her privacy throughout the investigation and trial. Support and counselling services have been made available to the victim to help her cope with the aftermath of the traumatic event.