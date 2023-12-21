JHARKHAND FOUR PEOPLE DIE DUE TO SUFFOCATION CONDITION OF ONE PERSON REMAINS CRITICAL

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand): At least four people died and three others sustained severe injuries due to suffocation on Wednesday night in Rasuliganj which comes under Katkamadar police station limits of the Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand, the police said.

According to reports, the condition of the one person is critical. The incident took place when seven people were sleeping in the same room while keeping the bonfire in the room.

According to information received, after burning the coal in the room, everyone slept by closing the door, making the room suffocated. They were employed in a networking company where they used to make different types of powders and sell them, from door to door. All the deceased hails from Bihar.