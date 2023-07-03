Jharkhand: Elderly man assaulted, paraded for representing his daughter's issue with another woman

Koderma (Jharkhand) : In Jharkhand, an inhuman incident has surfaced wherein an elderly person was tonsured, humiliated and paraded. Some people launched a joint attack and got the head of the old man shaved first. Then ash was smeared on his face and a garland of shoes and slippers was put around his neck. He was paraded publicly.

Taking immediate action in this matter, the police arrested three accused and sent them to jail. The search for the remaining accused is on. Such a cruel form of inhumanity has surfaced from Bhadodih under Tilaiya police station area of ​​Koderma district of Jharkhand. Whereas earlier in the night, seven people entered the house and beat up the old man.

The next day he was treated inhumanely. The incident took place in the last week of June. Mohammad Mustaq Siddiqui, Mohammad Ishtiaq Siddiqui, Mohammad Ashfaq Siddiqui, Mohammad Arbaz Siddiqui, Mohammad Shahbaz Siddiqui, Abdullah Siddiqui and Mohammad Ravani of Bhadodih locality were involved in the incident, police sources said.

Also Read : UP: Capital punishment to two for minor girl's kidnap-cum-rape

Those who blackened the victim's face early in the morning and paraded him publicly in the locality, also made his video viral. The victim's daughter lodged a complaint in the Tilaiya police station regarding this matter. After this, taking immediate action, the police arrested three of the seven accused and sent them to jail. At the same time, raids are being done to find the rest of the accused.

The daughter of the victim said that the daughter of the accused used to torture her. When her father had gone to the house of the accused to convince them, they launched a combined attack. The old was assaulted and the next day such an inhumane treatment was given. On the other hand, the Tilaiya police station in-charge Vinod Kumar said that with the registration of the FIR, three accused have been arrested and they are being interrogated.