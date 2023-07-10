JHARKHAND CRPF JAWAN FROM ASSAM DIES BY SUICIDE

Palamu (Jharkhand): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan posted at the 112th Battalion died by suicide in the wee hours of Monday. The incident occurred at the 112th Battalion of the CRPF here, a senior police official said.

He said that the jawan allegedly shot himself using his service weapon. According to the police official, the deceased was identified as Pranjal Nath, a resident of the Pitkhua area under the jurisdiction of the Tezpur police station area of Assam. "Pranjal Nath had returned to the camp from leave a few days ago. No suicide note has been found on the spot. The exact cause of why the jawan took the extreme step is yet to be ascertained," the official said.

The police official said that his body has been kept at the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. "After the post-mortem, the body will be taken to Assam and handed over to his kin. Senior CRPF officials are cooperating with us in the probe," the official added.

The CRPF 112th Battalion has been deployed in the Palamu area for over a decade and is engaged in anti-Naxal operations. A source said that Pranjal Nath was part of the 'Expedition Octopus' and participated in anti-Naxal operations in the area.

​Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.