JHARKHAND COPS RECOVER LARGE CACHE OF ARMS FROM BUS STOCKPILE FROM CHHATISGARH MEANT FOR GANG WAR

Palamu: Palamu police which has been zeroing in on mafia Sujit Sinha's gang for some time, recovered cache of weapons which were being transported in a bus. The stockpile of weapons was coming to Palamu from Chhattisgarh. In this sequence, the special team of the police raided and recovered weapons.

A police official said cops recovered many weapons including eight pistols from a passenger bus. Police also detained a person from the passenger bus in connection with the case. He is being questioned. The man whose name is kept hidden has a criminal history and is a resident of Palamu. The special team of the police is also conducting raids and search operations in many areas to unearth the motive behind the tansportaion of recovered weapons. ATS also sought the help of Palamu police regading the investigation.

Earlier, the police had received information that the arms stockpile of Sujit Sinha gang was about to come from Chhattisgarh to Palamu area. The sleuths of special team stopped the passenger bus and started a search operation. A cache of weapons has been recovered from the passenger bus and the suspect has been detained. It is feared that supply of weapons was ordered for members of a proposed gang.

All the recovered weapons are semi-automatic, which are worth lakhs of rupees in the market. The police is looking for the arms supplier and other people connected with the arms. Senior police officers are supervising raids operation.