Ranchi (Jharkhand): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will not be participating in the upcoming INDIA Alliance meeting scheduled for December 19 in Delhi. Instead, a representative from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will be attending the meeting on behalf of the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Soren's absence was due to a prior commitment, which is the 'Your Plan, Your Government, Your Door' programme scheduled in Gumla on the same date. Party sources confirmed extensive preparations for the Gumla event, leading to the Chief Minister's inability to attend the Delhi meeting.

This gathering marks the second attempt in December to convene the INDIA Alliance meeting, the initial schedule on December 6 being postponed due to various leaders' non-attendance. Hemant Soren assigned the role of coordinator within the INDIA alliance was absent from the earlier meeting, citing commitments to his ongoing programme.