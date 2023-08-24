JHARKHAND CM HEMANT SOREN MOVES SC AGAINST ED SUMMONS IN MONEY LAUNDERING CASE

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approached the Supreme Court against the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged money laundering case, sources said. The development comes on a day when the ED had summoned Soren for questioning in the alleged money laundering case.

As soon as the ED issued summons to the Jharkhand Chief Minister to join the probe on Thursday, sources had said that the CM will skip the questioning. In the meantime, Jharkhand cabinet minister Mithilesh Thakur also hinted that the chief minister will take legal recourse to seek relief against the ED summons in the alleged money laundering case.

Also read: ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case on August 24

This was the second summon by the ED to CM Hemant Soren in the alleged money laundering case. Earlier, on August 7, the ED also issued the first summon to him and called him on August 14 for questioning seeking details related to his property. However, the Chief Minister's office took exception to the ED summon issued on the eve of Independence Day.

A letter with a stern tone was sent from the CM's office in this regard to ED's assistant director Devvrat Jha. The CM questioned the manner in which he was called for questioning on August 14, just a day before Independence Day. The Jharkahnd CM said that the timing of the letter made it clear that a deliberate attempt was being made to tarnish not only his reputation but also the reputation of the democratically elected government and the people of Jharkhand.

He had alleged that for the last one year, the central government is putting pressure on the Jharkhand government.