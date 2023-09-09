JHARKHAND CHIEF MINISTER HEMANT SOREN HEADS TO DELHI FOR G 20 DINNER

Ranchi (Jharkhand) : Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren departed from Ranchi on Saturday to attend the G-20 Dinner in Delhi. Soren is accompanied by his father and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) national president, Shibu Soren, who is coming to Delhi for a medical checkup. The departure of Chief Minister Hemant Soren to the G-20 Summit, hosted in India, reflects the nation's commitment to engaging with global leaders on pressing issues.

As he prepared to represent the state of Jharkhand at the event, his presence underscored the importance of regional leaders in contributing to India's diplomatic efforts on the international stage. Shibu Soren, a political figure and the national president of the JMM, joined his son on the trip to Delhi. His visit, though primarily for a medical checkup, added a personal touch to the journey.

Shibu Soren's presence also hinted at the continued involvement of seasoned leaders in the state's political landscape. The G-20 Summit in Delhi has drawn leaders from across the globe to discuss critical issues ranging from economic policies to climate change.

Hemant Soren's attendance at the summit reflects Jharkhand's commitment to playing an active role in shaping these discussions and contributing to the nation's stance on global matters. (ANI)

