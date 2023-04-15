JHARKHAND BJP MLA SHASHIBHUSHAN MEHTA DEMANDS BAN ON MADRASSAS

Palamu BJP MLA Shashibhushan Mehta from the Palamu seat has made a controversial statement on madarssas in Jharkhand Muslim children receiving education in madarssas should be brought to the mainstream They should be provided education in CBSE or ICSEaffiliated schools so that they can get better education Muslim children studying in CBSE and ICSEaffiliated schools will help them to become IAS IPS DSP and other topranking officers Education in madrassas is depriving them of become top officials Elaborating further the BJP MLA said that madrassas have become grounds for providing arms training Arms and ammunition were recovered from a madrassa in Jharkhand suggesting that these institutions must be banned in the state The Jharkhand government should come forward to put a blanket ban on madrassas Otherwise when the BJP government will come to power in the state then our government will pursue the matter seriously All madrassas will be banned in the state Also read UP madrassa expels 4 students for shaving beards issues decree for mandatory compliance Recently a weapon was recovered from a person belonging to a madrassa The government spends crores of rupees on these madrassas I appeal to the Jharkhand government to immediately stop these madrassas in the state Children studying in these madrassas must be immediately transferred to CBSE or ICSEaffiliated schools These students stuck in madrassa education should be taken out Parents of these children also want their wards to become BDO CO IAS IPS Collector and other topranking officials said the BJP MLA adding Madrassa education system is of no use Hence the government should impose a ban on it Children studying in m must be transferred to Jharkhand Board CBSE or ISCEaffiliated schools