JHARKHAND BASANTI KUMAR TO REPRESENT INDIA IN WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

Chaibasa (Jharkhand): Jharkhand's budding athlete Basanti Kumari has been selected for the prestigious World University Games. Her coach Ajay Kumar Nayak said Basanti, who hails from of Kumardungi block in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, will represent India at these Games. She will participate in the 10,000 meter race. The World University Games are scheduled to be held at Chengdu in China from July 28 to August 6, he added.

Basanti had to work hard to secure a place in the World University Games. She is currently training rigorously along with her coach at a local training centre, with the aim of securing a podium finish at the World University Games, where the competition will be tough. Formerly known as 'Universiade', the FISU World University Games is an international multi-sport event organised for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation.

Also read: Kerala man to participate in World Transplant Games, CM Pinarayi Vijayan presents him jersey

Basanti made headlines after winning two medals in the third edition of the Khelo India University Games, held at Lucknow from May 29 to May 31, 2023. Basanti won a gold medal in the 10,000 meter race. She bagged silver medal in 5,000 meter race. She was then congratulated by Jharkhand Sports Secretary Manoj Kumar, Sports Director Dr. Sarojini Lakra, Jharkhand Athletics Association President Madhukant Pathak, office-bearers CD Singh, SK Pandey, and others. All of them have wished Basanti well for the Games.

Also read: UP has become 'sangam' of sportspersons: PM after inaugurating Khelo India University Games