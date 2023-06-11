Ranchi The Jharkhand government has announced shutting down of all schools for three days from June 12 in the wake of heat wave conditions prevailing in the state an official said on SundayAn order issued by the secretary of school education and literacy department K Ravi Kumar said that keeping in view the extreme heat and heat wave conditions in the state all categories of government nongovernment aided nonaided including minority and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 12 to June 14The weather department said that the situation might remain the same for at least the next five days and heat wave alerts have been issued for parts of the state till June 15 The maximum temperature is hovering between 3844 degree Celsius across the state There is a possibility of light rain mainly in eastern parts of the state But it would hardly help in bringing down the temperature said Ranchi Meteorological Centre incharge Abhishek AnandEarlier in the month Tamil Nadu postponed the reopening of the schools because of the prevailing heatwave across the state The schools will reopen for classes 6th to 12th from June 12 and classes 1st to 5th from June 14 Chief Minister MK Stalin orders that the reopening of schools is postponed to protect the health of students from the effects of rising temperature Schools will reopen for classes 6th to 12th from June 12 and classes 1st to 5th from June 14 said the Tamil Nadu School Education Department The schools were scheduled to reopen on June 7 as announced by the School Education Department However over the last few weeks concerns were being raised about the weather and high temperatures by activists and parentsThis decision aims to prioritize the wellbeing and comfort of students amidst the prevailing weather conditionsThe state is reeling under hot weather with the possibility of heat waves also being anticipated and hence the reopening of the schools is being delayed