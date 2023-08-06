Giridih (Jharkhand): Helped poured in from all sections of society after a bus, which was coming from Ranchi to Giridh, plunged into the Barakar River. So far four people have died in the mishap, which took place at around 8.45 pm on Saturday.

No discrimination was seen in the rescue: Hearing the loud noise, a hotel owner's son Rocky, Raju Rana, working in another hotel along with the people standing in the hotel, young co-journalists Bhola Pathak, Shailesh, Dinesh Rajwar, Munna Panda, Gagan Pathak, Sintu Tiwari, Jeetan Tiwari from nearby village Kathwara, jumped into the river and saved precious lives. Apart from this, several youth too risked their lives and jumped into the river. Meanwhile, BJP local leaders and workers also helped in the rescue operation. Workers of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) also were engaged in the rescue work. Maheshlundi chief Shivnath Saav, heads of several panchayats, too chipped in and their aim was to evacuate people, who were trapped inside the ill-fated bus.

Also, common people, locals, and police personnel also aided in the rescue work.

Injured passenger recounts horror: Mukesh Kumar, a bank employee, who was injured in the mishap and was undergoing treatment in a local hospital, recalled that he was sitting on the middle seat of the bus with his mother. "The bus was been driven at a high speed. And suddenly there was a loud noise. I cannot remember anything else," said Mukesh Kumar, who survived the horrific tragedy.

Local MLA visits mishap spot: Upon receiving information Sadar Member of Legislative Assembly Sudivya Kumar visited the mishap spot along with Giridih District Collector Naman Priyesh Lakda and Superintendent of Police Deepak Sharma. Kumar himself started trying to pull the injured out of the bus. Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi and Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi also visited the accident spot. Congress leader Satish Kedia too joined the rescue work. After evacuating passengers from the bus, MLA Kumar, Annapurna Devi, and Jharkhand Minister Baby Devi met the injured at a local hospital.

