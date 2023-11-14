Dhanbad (Jharkhand) : A massive fire broke out in Jewar Patti of Kenduadih police station area in ​​Dhanbad district of Jharkhand on Monday night. Two women and a girl were asphyxiated to death in this fire accident. While three others sustained serious burns. All three are undergoing treatment in Sadar Hospital. There is also a one and a half month old girl among them. All belong to the same family.

The fire first broke out in a cosmetic store of Jewar Patti located in Kendua Bazaar. As soon as people saw the rising flames, they became panicky and there was chaos. Local people gathered and started trying to extinguish the fire. Six members of a family, who were living in the house just above the store, came under the impact of the fire.

As soon as the fire was extinguished by the local public, efforts were begun to save the lives of the family members present in the house. Some people informed the fire department about the accident. Two fire engines reached the spot. The fire was so severe that within a short time the fire also engulfed an electronic shop adjacent to the store.

Due to the massive fire, the trapped family members faced a huge threat to their lives. People placed ladders on the balcony above the road and entered the house with great difficulty. Three family members were rescued in time. After this the fire brigade team arrived and brought the flames under control after a lot of effort. During the rescue, the fire brigade team was successful in evacuating three others of the family.