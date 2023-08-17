Ranchi (Jharkhand): At least five people were killed due to the sinking of a well on Thursday in the Piska village of the Muri area in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said.

City cum Rural Superintendent of Police Sudhanshu Jain told ETV Bharat that the incident occurred in Muri which is next to Silli. "A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been sent from Ranchi," he said.

Silli police station in-charge Akash Deep said, "Seven people were trapped inside the rubble after a well sank. We have managed to safely pull out two people, while five people have died in the incident."

"We have recovered one body, while our efforts are to pull out the remaining four bodies. Since all the people were trapped under 40 feet, it is becoming difficult for us to recover their bodies," Deep informed. He said that a JCB machine has been called at the spot.

Also read: AICC in-charge of Jharkhand Avinash Pande warns Cong ministers to mend their ways

According to the information, an animal had fallen into the well. Four people jumped into the well to remove that animal. Another four people were also trying to rescue the bull from the top using a rope. Meanwhile, the soil suddenly surrounding the well sank. Sources said a person was buried in the mud until his waist and was taken safely.

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) MLA Sudesh Mahto, who represents the Silli Assembly constituency told ETV Bharat that he has received information about the incident while he was in a meeting in Dumri. The Member of the Legislative Assembly has reached the spot, which is around 70 kilometers from the state capital, along with police personnel.

Also read: Pune: Four labourers trapped after well ring collapses in Indapur, rescue operation ongoing