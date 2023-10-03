JAMIA MILLIA DOCTORATE STUDENT AMONG THREE ALLEGED ISIS TERRORISTS ARRESTED BY DELHI POLICE

Garhwa: One of the three alleged ISIS terrorists arrested by the Delhi Police is doing PhD at the prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, sources said. The trio identified as Mohammed Shahnawaz and Mohammed Arshad Warsi-bith hailing from Jharkhand and Mohammed Rizwan Ashraf who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, were arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of being part of an ISIS module.

Sources said that alleged terrorist Mohammad Arshad Warsi arrested in Palamu Delhi is doing PhD and is a student of Jamia Millia after completing B.Tech and MBA from AMU. Arshad Warsi is a resident of Ranki Mohalla of Garhwa, Jharkhand. Arshad's father is a government teacher and lives in Garhwa. Arshad's brother is also an employee posted in the higher education department in Delhi a few days ago.

Arshad was living with his brother in Delhi. It is pertinent to mention that many videos of Arshad had recently gone viral, in which he is seen giving a speech. According to the sources, Arshad came in contact with terrorist organizations while studying B.Tech. Arshad has been arrested on the basis of links with another arrested alleged ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz.

According to security agencies, Arshad was also associated with a sleeper cell and used to radicalise the youth and motivate them to join the terror folds. Through his speeches in college and other places, he used to inspire the youth to join the terrorist organization, sources said. Significantly, the other two alleged ISIS terrorists arrested by the Delhi Police too are highly qualified.