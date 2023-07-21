Ranchi: In a significant development, the Interpol has issued Red and Blue Corner notices against the most wanted criminal of Jharkhand Prince Khan, a fugitive and nephew of Wasseypur gangster Faheem Khan currently living in the UAE, sources said. It is learnt that the Interpol has issued Red Corner notice against Prince in the case registered in Dhanbad district, while the Blue Corner notice has been issued against him in the case registered in ATS police station.

Sources said that that Red and Blue Corner Notices have been issued against Prince on the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Following the notices against Prince, the Interpol has intimated the UAE government and National Security Council about the development. Pertinently, dozens of cases are registered against Prince Khan in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand.

Prince Khan escaped to the UAE in 2021 after dodging the police. In the investigation of Jharkhand ATS, investigators have claimed that Prince Khan has since been seen in cities like Sharjah and Dubai. Following his escape, the Jharkhand Police had written a letter to CBI seeking help to trace Prince Khan. Sources said that after the Interpol notices against Prince Khan, the Jharkhand government will seek his extradition from the UAE government.

Khan will be the first criminal from Jharkhand whose extradition will be attempted by the state government. Sources said that Prince Khan is stuck in Dubai after the cancellation of his passport. The passport of Prince Khan, made in the made-up name of Haider Khan, has been canceled on the initiative of the Jharkhand Police, sources said.

According to top officials of the state police, after the issue of Red and Blue Corner notices, efforts will be made to extradite Prince Khan. CBI will further correspond with Interpol and UAE Government for extradition. Pertinently, in the November of 2021, a video had emerged wherein Prince Khan had admitted to have killed Nanhe Khan who was shot dead in Dhanbad. Nanhe was a close aide of Wasseypur gangster Faheem Khan