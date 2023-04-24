INDECENT REMARKS AGAINST UP CM YOGI ADITYANATH UP ATS RAIDS JHARKHAND COLLEGE TO NAB ACCUSED

Bokaro A team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad UP ATS reached Bokaro in Jharkhand on Monday in connection with making “indecent remarks on Facebook against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sources said According to the sources UP ATS is looking for a youth named Aman Raj who had made the allegedly indecent remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through Facebook after the murder of gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf who were arrested in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case were shot dead on live TV on the night of Apr 15 while they were being taken for a medical checkup in Prayagraj by the UP Police Police sources said that preliminary probe into the Facebook account of accused Aman Raj revealed that he has done his schooling at the DAV school in Rajkamal area of Dhanbad and the college as Chas College Chas Also read UP police official fired over indecent remarks against CM Yogi and PM ModiBased on the information the UP police reached Bokaro and went to Chas College to nab the accused However police has so far failed to nab the accused Aman RajFacebook ID believed to be fake Following the police raids at Chas College to nab the accused Aman Raj the college authorities have begun the process of scrutinizing the documents to identify the said student When journalists tried to contact UP ATS officials they refused to divulge any information about the case However the college management says that the Facebook ID of the suspect Aman Raj looks fake The information regarding the college or school provided by the netizen on his Facebook account is incorrect the management said