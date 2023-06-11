Garhwa Jharkhand An inhuman incident has happened in the Gadhwa district of Jharkhand At Mazhiyan an ANM and midwife of the local hospital burnt a newborn baby along with the garbage After the ghastly act surfaced the health department initiated action against the accused ANM auxiliary nursing maid and midwife The local public has condemned the incidentIt all happened after a woman named Madhu Devi a resident of Mazhiyan was admitted to the health centre for labour pain sources said Madhu Devi gave birth to a stillborn child The ANM and midwife present on the spot told the relatives that a deceased child has been given birth The relatives went to the market to prepare for the last rites of the newborn s body Meanwhile the ANM midwife and other health workers burnt the newborn along with the garbageThe relatives of the affected mother said that the garbage was being burnt in a ditch next to the health centre The dead body of the newborn was thrown in the ditch and it was completely burnt along with garbage After the matter came to the fore the relatives created a ruckus at the health centre They said that the body of the dead child has been burnt without giving any information to themAlso Read Yavatmal mishap 3 health workers terminatedDr Govind Seth the medical officer in charge of the whole case said that the dead body of the newborn should have been handed over to the relatives and this incident is shameful to humanity The matter will be investigated and action will be taken against the guilty personnel he said Madhu Devi s inlaw s house is in the Lahle area of the Satbarwa police station area in Palamu She had come to her maternal home for delivery The ANM on duty said that she was not aware of the incident and she blamed the midwife on duty for it