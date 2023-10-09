Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday asked the state government to begin its arguments in Chief Minister Hemant Soren's petition challenging the proceedings for the alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

The court asked the state government to commence its arguments on the next date of hearing on October 17. Soren had challenged the proceedings pending against him at a court in Jamshedpur, arising out of a case registered in the Adityapur police station in 2014.