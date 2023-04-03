Ramgarh: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two middle-aged men on Sunday near a forest area in Jharkhand's Ramgarh. Police have detained one of the accused while the other absconded. The victim was sent to Ramgarh Sadar Hospital for a medical check-up while raids are being conducted in the entire area to nab the absconding accused.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of Rajrappa police station when the victim was going to the Chinnamastika temple along with her two friends. On their way, two men came on a bike and chased away the victim's friends. The accused then dragged the victim towards the forest and allegedly gangraped her. They even threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about the incident. The girl somehow went to the police station and related the incident. An investigation was initiated immediately and police managed to nab one of the accused from the spot. The other, however, absconded. Police said accused, identified as Rahim Ansari, a resident of Buchungdih, is in their custody and the absconding accused has been identified as Birbal Majhi. Police are currently interrogating Rahim and search is on for Birbal. After the incident came to light, members of several social organisations reached Rajrappa police station late last night demanding arrest of the accused and justice for the victim.

Ramgarh SDPO Kishore Rajak reached Rajrappa police station for taking over the investigations. The victim's family has lodged a formal police complaint. Police said a thorough investigation is underway and assured that all involved in the incident will be arrested.