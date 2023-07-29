Bokaro: In a tragic incident, reported from an Ashura procession of Muharram by the Shia community, four people were electrocuted to death while six others were injured after coming in contact with a live wire in Bokaro district in Jharkhand on Saturday, official sources said. Three of the injured are said to be critical.

It is learnt that the incident took place during the 'tazia' procession being taken out by the Shia community at Khetko locality under Petarwar police station limits of Bokaro district. As the mourners were taking out the procession, they came in contact with a 11,000 volt high tension wire passing through the street electrocuting at least 10 of them.

It is said that a battery kept on the standby for power supply also exploded after coming in contact with the live high tension wire thereby further compounding the injuries to the mourners. Due to the electrocution incident, the tazia procession turned into a mourning creating chaos and panic among the mourners.

Amid the commotion in the Ashura procession, people immediately shifted the injured mourners to DVC Bokaro Thermal Hospital for treatment. However, the doctors declared four of them dead, an official said. The condition of three of the injured is said to be critical as they undergo treatment at the hospital, he added.

The relatives of the victims created a lot of ruckus due to alleged non-availability of ambulance in the hospital and “mismanagement”. The Ashura procession is taken out by the Shia community on the 10th of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of the last prophet of Islam on this day.