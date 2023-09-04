Sahibganj: Four bogies of a train started running on the tracks without engines in Jharkhand's Sahibganj sparking fears of the untoward incident on Sunday. There was, however, no report of any damage or casualty so far.

The incident came to light at Barhadwa railway station, where four bogies started running on the tracks without engines. A rake of the goods train was also seen running behind the bogie. The incident took place at 5 p.m. According to the information, 10-15 days ago, two goods train coaches were placed on the railway track after rack loading at Barhadwa railway station of Malda division. A special coach with four bogies also stood on the same railway track for maintenance.

Eyewitnesses said after noticing the goods train compartment moving, the villagers living next to the railway track raised an alarm and somehow they were successful in stopping one compartment. At the same time, the second compartment of the goods train hit the maintenance special coach standing on the railway track. As a result, the maintenance special coach also started running on the track. This special coach without an engine crossed Barhadwa-Rajmahal road and headed towards Barhadwa station.

However, before entering the platform, the special coach and goods train stopped without engine maintenance. The residents of Barhadwa have demanded the GM of Malda Division to investigate the matter and take action. When reached for his comment, Barhadwa station manager Niranjan Kumar Bhagat said due to the slope, the train coach automatically started running on the tracks without the engine. There has been no casualty of any kind. The case is being investigated.