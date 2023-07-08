FOUR ARRESTED FOR KIDNAP GANGRAPE OF TWO MINOR DALIT GIRLS IN JHARKHAND

Latehar (Jharkhand): Jharkhand police have booked four men for allegedly kidnapping and raping two Dalit minor girls in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The girls, who were taken to Garhwa, have been rescued by the police.

Relatives of both girls filed a complaint in Barwadih police station after they went missing from their homes. Latehar SP Anjani Anjan formed an SIT and investigations were initiated immediately.

During the investigation, police got a tip off that some criminals of Garhwa had kidnapped the girls. Acting on this information, a police team reached Garhwa and conducted a raid. Four accused were arrested from the spot while two girls were rescued.

The victims informed police that they were abducted by the criminals and kept in a house where they were raped several times. They said that many people visited the house.

SDPO Dilu Lohra said raids were conducted in several areas on the SP's instruction after the relatives of the victims lodged the police complaint. It has been revealed that many others apart from the four were involved in the kidnap and gangrape. Efforts are on to identify and nab them, he added.

Lohra said that the four arrested have been identified as Ajay Kesari, Hrithik Narang, Ashish Kumar and Kunal Kumar. All are residents of Garhwa. Among them, Ajay Kesari is the main culprit who allegedly masterminded the kidnapping. The backgrounds and past criminal records of the accused are being checked, police added.

Apart from Lohra, the station in-charge Srinivas Kumar, sub-inspector Rahul Kumar, women police officers and other policemen conducted the raid.