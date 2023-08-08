FORMER JHARKHAND MLA FACES BACKLASH FOR ALLEGED PUBLIC HUMILIATION INCIDENT

Dumka (Jharkhand): After a BJP leader was seen on a video urinating on a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh, in a nearly similar incident Devendra Kunwar, a senior leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former MLA of Jarmundi, Jharkhand, has been accused of subjecting a young man to public humiliation.

The incident, caught on video and circulating widely on social media, shows Kunwar allegedly making the young man perform sit-ups, engaging in spitting and forced licking, and even resorting to kicking. This unsettling incident comes shortly after the "urine incident" in Madhya Pradesh that ignited national outrage.

The video, which has swiftly gained traction on various social media platforms, showcases a gathering where Devendra Kunwar is situated amidst a crowd of people. The former MLA is seen acting as a self-proclaimed judge, overseeing the situation and subsequently doling out a series of punitive actions against the young man. Initially, the young man is made to perform sit-ups while holding his ear, an act of humiliation in itself. Unsatisfied with this, Kunwar then instructs the young man to spit on the ground and consume his own saliva.

The incident has led to widespread condemnation, with many expressing their shock and disgust at the former MLA's behaviour. The act of degrading another individual in such a public setting has been met with strong criticism, highlighting the need for greater respect and empathy within society. The video has been a focal point of discussions, reigniting conversations about the abuse of power and the responsible conduct expected from public figures.

Authorities have been alerted to the incident, and the Jarmundi police station in-charge, Dayanand Sah- though ignorant about the incident but has assured that appropriate action will be taken as more details come to light. While the exact timing of the video remains uncertain, its implications are evident.

Devendra Kunwar's political history adds another layer of significance to the incident. Having served as the MLA from Jarmundi on two occasions, once under the banner of JMM in 2014 and later with BJP in 2015, Kunwar's actions are now under intense scrutiny. Kunwar contested from BJP in 2019 but lost.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a similar incident in Madhya Pradesh, where a video went viral depicting a man urinating on a tribal individual. The subsequent uproar led to significant action, including an official apology from the Chief Minister and an act of atonement involving washing the victim's feet.

