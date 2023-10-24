Deoghar (Jharkhand): At least five members of a family including two children were killed and one was injured when the car they were travelling in fell off a bridge in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Tuesday morning. Police officials said that the vehicle plunged from the bridge into the Siktia barrage when it was en route to Giridih from a village in Deoghar.

Sarath Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Virendra Kumar Banka said that the accident took place when their vehicle plunged into the Siktia barrage from the bridge. The driver of the vehicle who was injured in this accident is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and further investigation is on.

"Those killed in the accident have been identified as 30-year-old Mukesh Rai, an engineer, his wife 27-year-old Lovely Kumari, brother-in-law Roshan Chaudhary and two children aged two and six years. Driver Gautam Kumar has been injured in this accident," the SDPO said. "Mukesh Rai along with his family and brother-in-law and a driver were going to Giridih from Asansol Sankul village in Sarath, Deoghar," he added.

