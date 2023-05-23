Ranchi Jharkhand At RIMS here which is Jharkhand s largest hospital a woman has given birth to five girls at the same time on Monday The woman is a resident of Itkhori in the Chatra district The woman has given birth to all the children within seven months of pregnancy All the newborns are premature and weigh much less than normalAs a result all the children have been kept in NICU neonatal intensive care unit Doctors are constantly monitoring the children On the other hand the relatives of the woman are surprised at this and arrived to take a look at the babies At the same time this thing remains a topic of discussion in RIMS Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences as well According to the information the woman was earlier getting her treatment done at Arogyam Hospital in Hazaribagh The woman had many other physical problems Due to this the woman was also having difficulty conceiving but after continuous treatment she became pregnant After which she was admitted to RIMS for her deliveryAlso Read Karnataka polls 23yrold delivers baby at polling station in BallariThe woman was undergoing treatment under the supervision of Dr Shashi Bala Singh posted at RIMS The normal delivery of the woman has been done under the supervision of the doctor On the other hand according to the information received from RIMS management the condition of the mother is normal but all the children are currently admitted to NICU under the supervision of the doctorIn this regard the management said that this is the first time in RIMS that a mother has given birth to five children simultaneously For the first time in Jharkhand and possibly in neighbouring Bihar too a woman had given birth to five children simultaneously sources said