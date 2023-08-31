Giridih: Jharkhand police have registered a FIR into alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans during a public meeting addressed by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Dumri Assembly by-election, sources said on Thursday. A police official said that the FIR has been registered in Dumri police station against AIMIM party candidate Abdul Mobin Rizvi, party leader Muzaffar Hasan Noorani and other unknown persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Representation of the People Act.

The FIR came after it came to light that slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” (long live Pakistan) were raised from the audience gallery during the speech of AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi in the meeting on Wednesday ahead of the assembly by-election, an official said. A purported video of the people raising pro-Pakistan slogans is also been widely shared.

Giridih DC Naman Priyesh Lakra and SP Deepak Kumar Sharma had issued strict instructions in this regard. In a press statement issued in this regard, the district administration said that “after reviewing the video, it was found that this act is a violation of the model code of conduct and an attempt to disturb communal harmony”.

Dumri police station in-charge Pawan Kumar Singh also confirmed that the FIR had been registered in this regard. On Wednesday, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi addressed a public meeting at KB High School ground in Dumri. Pertinently, the Dumri by election is scheduled to be held on Sept. 5 while counting will be done on September 8. The last date for submission was Aug. 17.