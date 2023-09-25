Jamshedpur: A group of individuals impersonating income tax officers entered a residence in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur and robbed them, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Sundernagar police station area of the city. Acting promptly, the police launched an investigation to nab the accused.

According to officials, a group of officials entered M James's residence at Jondaragoda Line Tola area under Sundernagar police station limits in Jamshedpur, posing as a fake Income Tax officer. DSP Law and Order Sumit Aggarwal said, "James's mother, M Mary said that in the morning after her son left for duty, six to seven people suddenly barged into the house and closed the main door.

"A woman was also with them. They said that they had come from the Income Tax Office and the police would also arrive soon. After saying this, everyone entered the room and started vandalising. During this time, they broke the lock of the cupboard kept in the house and took Rs 9,000 and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1.5 lakhs," she pointed out.