ED SUMMONS JHARKHAND CM HEMANT SOREN FOR THIRD TIME IN MONEY LAUNDERING CASE

Dumka (Jharkhand): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren for the third time in the alleged money laundering case. He has been asked to join the investigation in the case on September 9. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said whether Soren appears before the ED or not, his situation will become worse.

Soren was summoned by the ED for the first time on August 14. He did not go to the agency's office citing he was busy with the Independence Day programme preparations for the next day. Soren had written to the ED alleging that he was being targeted for not aligning with the BJP-run central government. Also, he complained that the summon was aimed at tarnishing his image along with that of the elected Jharkhand government.

After this, ED issued a second summon to Soren asking him to be present at its office on August 24. Soren, however, did not go to the agency's office and instead moved Supreme Court against the ED's summons.

Condemning Soren for not responding to the ED's summons, Dubey said that the decision to move apex court is not wise and will not help in rescuing him. "He (Soren) has gone to the Supreme Court in this matter but the move will not save him in any way. If he avoids going to the ED's office, the situation will get worse and if he goes then too the situation will be worse for him," Dubey said.

Hitting out at the Hemant Soren-led government fiercely, Dubey said that the state government symbolises corruption. He alleged that the state's mineral wealth is being looted while the law and order situation keeps deteriorating. The common people are fed up with this party and has made up their mind to teach them a lesson," he said adding that the BJP-AJSU NDA alliance will form the government with a two-thirds majority. The NDA alliance will get 14 out of 14 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he added.

Dubey said that 'Sankalp Yatra' is on under the leadership of BJP state president Babulal Marandi and it is getting a huge support from the public. People are eagerly coming ahead to listen to the BJP leaders and know about the achievements of the central government, Dubey said after inaugurating the first reservation counter at Dumka Basukinath station on Friday.