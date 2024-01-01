Ranchi : On the first day of New Year 2024, political tremors have hit the people of Jharkhand a day after JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmed sent his resignation yesterday. The Assembly Speaker accepted his resignation with effect from December 31 and as it was a Sunday, the notification in this regard was issued on Monday.

Now the question is why Gandey MLA Sarfaraz Ahmed has suddenly resigned. Political experts say that this is part of a well-thought-out planning. Actually, ED (Enforcement Directorate) has tightened its probe. In the seventh summons issued in the name of CM, ED had sought selection of a place within two days where the statement should be recorded in the land scam case.

That deadline has already ended on 31st December. The ED had made it clear in its summons that the CM was given the last chance to record the statement under Section 50 of PMLA, 2002. It was clarified that if the CM do not agree to this, it will be understood that he is deliberately influencing the investigation.

Experts say that CM Hemant Soren is working on his Plan B. On the other hand, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has said on X that CM Hemant will resign from the post of Chief Minister and that his wife Kalpana Soren will be the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Muslim and tribal voters decisive: Gandey seat is the most favorable seat for JMM in many ways. Here, deciding victory and defeat is in the hands of the tribal and muslim voters. Sarfaraz Ahmed had contested this seat from RJD in 2005 but was defeated by JMM's Salkhan Soren. In 2009, Sarfaraz Ahmed contested the elections from Congress and took revenge of the 2005 defeat from Salkhan Soren.

In 2014, Sarfaraz Ahmed again contested on Congress ticket but BJP's J P Verma won in the Modi wave. Sarfaraz Ahmed was in third place in this election. But in the 2019 elections, this seat went to JMM under the alliance, so Sarfaraz Ahmed left Congress and joined JMM and registered victory.