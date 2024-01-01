Ranchi (Jharkhand) : Though the deadline of his summons is over, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had not informed the Enforcement Directorate officials as to where his statement should be recorded. The ED had asked the CM to fix the place and time within two days. Now the question is what will happen now that the CM had not responded to the ED summons.

Political observers are keenly awaiting the next strategy of the central agency and also that of CM Hemant Soren. Tensions are escalating over the ED stepping up its probe while CM Hemant Soren has also been equally in a defying mood as he ignored all the seven summons of ED. It is certain that the dispute between Chief Minister Hemant Soren and ED is going to escalate further, political experts say.

It also remains to be seen which path the ED takes as its ultimatum has been apparently rejected by the CM. On his part, CM Hemant Soren is taking legal advice in this matter. On the other hand, it is yet to be known how ED will plan for its further action.

CM's statement to be recorded:- ED give December 31 as deadline for CM Hemant to fix a place to record his statement in the land scam case. This deadline was given after CM Soren ignored six summons of ED earlier. But the CM also ignored the ED deadline given its seventh summons as well. Against this backdrop, it is expected that the ED will definitely take some major decision regarding CM Hemant this month.