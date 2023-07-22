Ranchi: A drunk man allegedly beat his daughter to death while injuring two daughters and a son at his house after failing to find his wife to vent out his frustration in West Bengal's Purulia.

All four children were taken to the hospital where one was declared brought dead. Treatment of the three children is currently underway. The accused has been identified as Prabhash Mahato, a resident of Digsili village of Purulia.

Locals said that the man used to beat his wife on a regular basis after getting drunk. On Friday, when he reached home in an inebriated condition, his wife sneaked out to escape her husband's assault. Failing to find his wife around, the man started thrashing his children mercilessly. All four sustained injuries and the family rushed them to the hospital.

Doctors declared one of the three girls dead. Finding the three children in a critical condition, they were referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi. The relatives took them to RIMS, where they are undergoing treatment in the emergency department.

A relative who came with the children told that Prabhas used to beat his wife almost every day. "On Friday evening, when his wife saw him entering through the main gate in a drunken state she escaped from the backyard in order to save herself. Likewise, the man called out his wife but did not get any response from her. He then saw his four children there and suddenly started brutally beating them up," the relative said.

Also Read: Man commits suicide after setting ablaze his wife, her parents and kids

In a similar situation that occurred three weeks back, a 12-year-old boy walked around 3 km barefoot to reach a police station in Agra rural to save his mother from getting beaten up by his drunk father. When the boy saw his father hitting his mother with an iron pipe he ran out of the house seeking for help.